In Style: From fashion to flooring

October 23/30, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 10

By Reginald Tucker

You’ve heard it time and time again: “We’re not in the flooring business; we’re in the fashion business.” Whether we consciously realize this, it seems to play itself out not only in the development of various flooring products that aim to reflect current or impending style trends but also how flooring designs are influenced by broader trends across the home furnishings spectrum.

FCNews reached out to several design professionals, manufacturer stylists and other experts to help illustrate the connection between flooring and fashion.