Back To Homepage

In Style: From fashion to flooring

October 27, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

October 23/30, 2017: Volume 32, Issue 10

By Reginald Tucker

 

You’ve heard it time and time again: “We’re not in the flooring business; we’re in the fashion business.” Whether we consciously realize this, it seems to play itself out not only in the development of various flooring products that aim to reflect current or impending style trends but also how flooring designs are influenced by broader trends across the home furnishings spectrum.

FCNews reached out to several design professionals, manufacturer stylists and other experts to help illustrate the connection between flooring and fashion.

Screen Shot 2017-10-27 at 12.38.47 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-27 at 12.38.40 PM

Screen Shot 2017-10-27 at 12.38.57 PM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags
adArchitectdesignfashionfashion trendsflooringin styleStyle issuetrends
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk Commercial spot airs on NBCSN

Calhoun, Ga.—A 30-second commercial created by Mohawk Industries to highlight its involvement with the 2017 Icy Hot Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tenn., recently aired on the popular NBC

Read More

Obit: Dodge G. Melkonian, 93

Clearwater Fla.—Dodge G. Melkonian, former executive vice president of New York Carpet World, died Oct. 8. Prior to working in the flooring industry, Dodge served as a pilot in the

Read More

Patcraft launches new resilient flooring

Dalton—Patcraft has introduced Emery, its latest resilient product. This premium, floating LVT plank flooring is designed to transform the performance of the living environment and is available in 12 neutral color

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close