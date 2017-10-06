Back To Homepage

Iris Ceramica, Diesel Living partner for new Italian tile collections

October 06, 2017
ir_dsb_shade_pink_grunge_concrete_scratch_black_amb1_livingChicago—Iris Ceramica, a Fiandre Group brand, teamed up with the lifestyle fashion brand Diesel Living to present their collaboration of new floor and wall solutions, inspired by industrial and modern urban design trends. Debuting for the first time in the U.S., the seven new eclectic ceramic and porcelain collections are Fence, Ribbed, Ribbed Oxide, Arizona Concrete, Grunge Concrete, Combustion Crackle and Shades of Blinds. Along with Diesel’s global fashion savvy and innovation, the final product was achieved together with Iris Ceramica’s technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to produce unique, high-tech, fashion-forward architectural surfaces.

The new Diesel Living collections are now available for the U.S. market through the Fiandre Group’s distributor, Transceramica as well as its nationwide network of distributors. The collection will also soon be on display in Fiandre’s Chicago showroom.

“We’re very excited about our collaboration with Diesel Living since it represents our shared values of creativity, technological innovation and tradition of Italian craftsmanship,” said Eugenio Megna, director of sales and marketing at Transceramica. “Iris Ceramica’s tile collection with Diesel Living is a winning combination offering unique finishes and surface solutions for both residential and commercial interiors.”

The new tile collections respond to trends that show an increasing correlation between industrial, vintage fashion and interior design trends for a raw, metropolitan cutting edge look. The sleek styles and surface solutions are engineered for both commercial and contemporary residential projects.

While this is Diesel Living’s first foray into porcelain and ceramic surface solutions, the Diesel Living interiors collection also includes brand collaborations for furniture, lighting, kitchens, wooden floors and home accessories.

brandCeramic tileFiandre GroupIris CeramicaporcelainTile
