Back To Homepage

Laticrete named one of Connecticut’s top family-owned businesses

October 25, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

114HBJFamBus101817Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has been honored by Hartford Business Journal at its 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region.

“This award pays tribute to my parents, Dr. Henry M. Rothberg and Lillian Rosenstock Rothberg, and the company they took from a basement invention to a global powerhouse,” said David Rothberg, chairman and CEO of Laticrete. “We’re proud to have three generations—including four of their grandchildren—carrying on their legacy and values around the world.”

To be named a winner, a panel of independent judges evaluated Laticrete based on overall company mission, community involvement, rate of innovation and business achievements over the past 12 months. The award was accepted on behalf of the family by Rebecca Rothberg, granddaughter to Henry Rothberg, who supports marketing strategies in sales promotions for the company.

Significant achievements that received notoriety included the launch of the industry’s first high-strength, chemical-resistant epoxy adhesive for installing stone and tile and the opening of a new 70,000-square-foot facility in Grand Prairie, Texas—nearly doubling the existing 100,000-square foot facility, making it the company’s largest manufacturing and distribution center outside of the Laticrete headquarters in Bethany. The acquisition of global licensees Laticrete Costa Rica, Laticrete Norway and Laticrete Italia are additional hallmarks of the company’s growth and allow Laticrete to function as a local company in every community served.

“The Laticrete family extends beyond the Rothberg name to our customers, employees and partners, and continues to be a vehicle whereby people around the world can achieve personal and professional success,” Rothberg added. “That’s really a testament to sound family values. You wouldn’t ask your son or daughter to work for a company that you didn’t truly believe in.”

Tags
ConnecticutLaticretetop family-owned business
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett named finalist in LearningScapes award competition

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett North America is supporting and participating in the Association for Learning Environments’ (A4LE) LearningScapes 2017, to be held Oct. 26–29 in Atlanta. The manufacturer is a Platinum-level sponsor of

Read More

Gilford Johnson Flooring to purchase Mastercraft

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford Johnson Flooring, a portfolio company of Blue Equity, has purchased Mastercraft Flooring Distributors, one of South Florida’s leading floor covering distributors. “Mastercraft is the perfect partner for Gilford

Read More

Laticrete named one of Connecticut’s top family-owned businesses

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has been honored by Hartford Business Journal at its 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. “This award pays tribute

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close