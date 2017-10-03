Mannington Mills provides continued support for hurricane relief efforts

Salem N.J.—Mannington continues to find ways to reach out and help residents struggling to return to normal life in hurricane-ravaged areas of the United States. Last week, the company sent a $25,000 donation to Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian organization that has been providing spiritual and physical aid to people around the world since 1970.

The donation is earmarked for hurricane relief and will help those in need in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. The organization last week was able to reach 1,200 households in Puerto Rico to provide plastic shelters, blankets and hygiene kits.

“In times like these, it’s our responsibility to step up and help those in need,” said Keith Campbell, chairman of the board. “Mannington has always talked about caring for others and this is just one of the ways we are able to put those words into action.”

Over the past month, Mannington associates contributed $13,000 to the American Red Cross, which Mannington matched for a total of $26,000. The company also has plans to donate flooring for the rebuilding efforts in those areas.