Metroflor hosts Aspecta distributor partners

Calhoun, Ga.—Over 40 North American distributor-partners and 20 Aspecta/Metroflor employees attended Metroflor’s Aspecta Summit 2017 commercial sales meeting, Sept. 26-28. The meeting theme, “A Clear Vision for the Future of Aspecta,” prevailed throughout small breakout groups, which covered a wide range of topics enabling more intensive learning, Q&A and the opportunity to get distributor feedback.

The new Aspecta One Ornamental collection was explored in depth. Dave Altman, Metroflor’s director of research & development, presented dryback installation basics from jobsite inspection and testing through subfloor preparation. A dramatic presentation of Metroflor’s proprietary Isocore rigid core technology’s performance featured a dent resistance and joint strength demonstration led by Kevin Parker, technical sales manager. A group sales training session with consultant Paul Reilly provided numerous pointers for value added selling and how to steer the sales conversation away from price.

Biophilic design and its influence on the evolution of Metroflor’s products was a cornerstone of the meeting, with the debut of Metroflor’s CEU titled, “Biophilic Design and Resilient Flooring.” The course addresses its elements and benefits and explains how architects and designers can use biophilic patterns to achieve desired results. It also focuses on resilient flooring styles that correspond to certain biophilic design patterns. Metroflor’s entire commercial sales team has been accredited to present the CEU.

“The Aspecta Summit presents a vital opportunity for give and take with our distributor partners especially when it relates to new product development,” said Paul Eanes, vice president of sales, Metroflor. “Their voices are clearly heard and we incorporate their feedback as we evolve our Aspecta offering. Their positive response to the forum’s format, content and overall success was very gratifying.”