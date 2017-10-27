Mohawk Commercial spot airs on NBCSN

Calhoun, Ga.—A 30-second commercial created by Mohawk Industries to highlight its involvement with the 2017 Icy Hot Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga, Tenn., recently aired on the popular NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). The spot, produced internally by Mohawk’s Creative Solutions team, was broadcast during the Icy Hot Ironman 70.3 World Championship special that aired earlier this month ahead of the 2017 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The commercial was originally created in conjunction with Mohawk’s sponsorship to communicate the unique partnership between the leading global flooring manufacturer and the world-class name in sports, health and fitness.

“I’m so proud of our talented Creative Solutions team and how their work was able to succinctly but thoughtfully and dynamically convey the key tenets of this sponsorship,” said Brennan Swing, creative director for Mohawk Flooring NA. “Our recruitment of skilled creative professionals speaks to Mohawk’s commitment to strategic vision and endless creativity to develop leading solutions for all Mohawk Flooring brands. We are unwavering in our passion to provide value to the company and drive consistent brand experiences across all marketing channels.”



NBCSN is part of an Emmy Award-winning network of programming dedicated to serving passionate sports fans. Together with NBC Sports, it is the home of the Summer and Winter Olympics, Tour de France, NASCAR, National Hockey League and more. NBCSN features college football, college basketball, college hockey, cycling, outdoor programming, horse racing, boxing and Ironman content, including Ironman’s new original series, “Quest for Kona.” The network is in more than 85 million homes and is distributed via cable systems and satellite operators throughout the U.S.

More than 4,500 elite athletes representing more than 90 countries, regions and territories participated in the 2017 Icy Hot Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga this September. The triathlon took place in the backyard of Mohawk Industries’ corporate headquarters, just an hour away from the event. As a part of Mohawk’s supplier sponsorship, Mohawk Group provided broadloom carpeting for all transition areas and Durkan Synthesis Ripple PDI carpeting featuring Ironman 70.3 and Mohawk Industries logos.

“From start to finish, our executive leadership, creative and marketing departments have been very pleased with the outcome of this collaboration, a true team endeavor,” said Kevin Wildes, vice president commercial marketing for Mohawk Group, the commercial division of Mohawk Industries. “This TV spot serves to communicate our shared belief that we believe in better health and wellness for our people, our customers and our partners around the world.”

In addition to donating flooring, Mohawk also provided employee volunteers to tend one of the aid stations along the race course, which included a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run through southern Tennessee’s “Scenic City.”

Watch the commercial spot here.