Mohawk unveils #CushionTheFight 2017 video

To help in the fight against breast cancer, Mohawk is once again partnering with Susan G. Komen by sponsoring all seven of the organization’s 3-Day events, providing 8,000 pieces of durable, eco-friendly SmartCushion to comfort walkers and crew members.

Mohawk SmartCushion’s visco-elastic memory foam provides the ultimate in comfort and durability under carpet—and now under sleeping bags. Most of the 3-Day participants will walk approximately 20 miles per day; they will use their cushion for sleeping at night and to sit on during lunch. The SmartCushion is then recycled at the end of the events.

This year, Mohawk has also expanded its support of the 3-Day by activating retailer support for all seven cities. Its top cushion retailers will host “Mohawk Mile” pink carpet experiences at the end of each day to cheer on participants as they cross a pink Mohawk carpet.