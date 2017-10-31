Back To Homepage

My Flooring America, Builders Without Borders of Texas partner to provide hurricane relief

October 31, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mats-Inc-logo1Houston—My Flooring America has donated and distributed nearly $350,000 in carpet and flooring to Builders Without Borders of Texas since Hurricane Harvey hit the area. By partnering with Builders Without Borders of Texas, hundreds of homeowners in need will receive flooring from these most recent donations. Mohawk helped My Flooring America transport the flooring to the needed areas.

A staple in the community for over 45 years, My Flooring America’s community involvement has always been a pillar for the company. When Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area, the Steel and Frederick families immediately rallied resources to help those in need—from collecting supplies and gift cards to donating large amounts of flooring to the rebuilding efforts.

“Our community is struggling to begin the process of rebuilding, while dealing with very difficult circumstances,” said Scott Steel, co-owner of My Flooring America. “As local business owners, we have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help people get back on their feet again. By partnering with Builders Without Borders of Texas, we can have the quickest and greatest impact on helping families with the materials they need to rebuild their homes.”

To apply for assistance, visit builderswithoutbordersoftexas.org.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

My Flooring America, Builders Without Borders of Texas partner to provide hurricane relief

Houston—My Flooring America has donated and distributed nearly $350,000 in carpet and flooring to Builders Without Borders of Texas since Hurricane Harvey hit the area. By partnering with Builders Without

Read More

Mohawk Group, Humanscale sponsor series on workplace design

Calhoun—Mohawk Group and Humanscale broadened the conversation on sustainability last week with a series of talks, “How Transparency is Changing the World,” illustrating how manufacturers are creating designs that contribute

Read More

Swiss Krono taps new president, CEO

Barnwell, S.C. – Swiss Krono Group has appointed Erik Christensen its new president and CEO to run its U.S. operations here. Christensen succeeds Zeb Portanova, who will remain with the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close