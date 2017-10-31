My Flooring America, Builders Without Borders of Texas partner to provide hurricane relief

Houston—My Flooring America has donated and distributed nearly $350,000 in carpet and flooring to Builders Without Borders of Texas since Hurricane Harvey hit the area. By partnering with Builders Without Borders of Texas, hundreds of homeowners in need will receive flooring from these most recent donations. Mohawk helped My Flooring America transport the flooring to the needed areas.

A staple in the community for over 45 years, My Flooring America’s community involvement has always been a pillar for the company. When Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area, the Steel and Frederick families immediately rallied resources to help those in need—from collecting supplies and gift cards to donating large amounts of flooring to the rebuilding efforts.

“Our community is struggling to begin the process of rebuilding, while dealing with very difficult circumstances,” said Scott Steel, co-owner of My Flooring America. “As local business owners, we have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help people get back on their feet again. By partnering with Builders Without Borders of Texas, we can have the quickest and greatest impact on helping families with the materials they need to rebuild their homes.”