Novalis taps CFD as a distributor for NovaFloor

Toronto—Novalis Innovative Flooring has added Commercial Flooring Distributors (CFD) as a distributor for its NovaFloor product line. CFD is based in Debary, Fla., and serves the entire state, providing commercial flooring product, consulting and quick shipping to a diverse customer list.

“We are excited to add CFD as a new distributor. With their long dedication to their customers, suppliers and the flooring industry, we know they’ll fit in perfectly with the Novalis family,” said Mark Hansen, vice president North America for Novalis. “We feel honored to partner with CFD. This addition is just one more important step for our coast-to-coast presence.”