NWFA wins Learnies award for NWFA University

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has won a 2017 Association Trends “Learnies” award for the Biggest Success Story for establishing NWFA University, an online learning platform.

The Learnies recognize organizations that have pioneered a new way of learning to benefit their members. The award for Biggest Success Story recognizes an association that grew revenue, membership or brand awareness by implementing a new learning program.

The NWFA developed its online learning platform to provide its members with valuable wood flooring training, when and where they want it. Since its inception in July 2016, more than 20,000 courses have been completed by more than 4,800 users, with an average of 42 courses completed per day.

NWFA University user, Sean James, owner and operator of SJ Hardwoods in Santa Cruz, Calif., has noticed a huge increase in his business since becoming involved with hands-on and online training through the NWFA. “I get a lot of work through being part of the NWFA,” he said. “Most conversations start with, ‘I found your name through the NWFA website,’ or ‘I noticed all of the digital badges on your website and want to hire you.’ There is never a question of cost. Customers want someone they can trust who will take all the right steps to ensure a quality job.”

NWFA University currently has three learning paths for sales, installation, and sand and finish. Additional learning paths are currently being developed. “We look forward to expanding our library of educational experiences through NWFA University and providing our members with an invaluable resource that allows them to continue their education and grow in their careers,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA education and member engagement director.

For more information, visit nwfa.org/nwfa-university.aspx.