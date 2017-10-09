Back To Homepage

NWFA wins Learnies award for NWFA University

October 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NWFA new 2013 (4-C) 2St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has won a 2017 Association Trends “Learnies” award for the Biggest Success Story for establishing NWFA University, an online learning platform.

The Learnies recognize organizations that have pioneered a new way of learning to benefit their members. The award for Biggest Success Story recognizes an association that grew revenue, membership or brand awareness by implementing a new learning program.

The NWFA developed its online learning platform to provide its members with valuable wood flooring training, when and where they want it. Since its inception in July 2016, more than 20,000 courses have been completed by more than 4,800 users, with an average of 42 courses completed per day.

NWFA University user, Sean James, owner and operator of SJ Hardwoods in Santa Cruz, Calif., has noticed a huge increase in his business since becoming involved with hands-on and online training through the NWFA. “I get a lot of work through being part of the NWFA,” he said. “Most conversations start with, ‘I found your name through the NWFA website,’ or ‘I noticed all of the digital badges on your website and want to hire you.’ There is never a question of cost. Customers want someone they can trust who will take all the right steps to ensure a quality job.”

NWFA University currently has three learning paths for sales, installation, and sand and finish. Additional learning paths are currently being developed. “We look forward to expanding our library of educational experiences through NWFA University and providing our members with an invaluable resource that allows them to continue their education and grow in their careers,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA education and member engagement director.

For more information, visit nwfa.org/nwfa-university.aspx.

Tags
educationflooringFloorsNWFANWFA UniversityNWFAU
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

NWFA wins Learnies award for NWFA University

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has won a 2017 Association Trends “Learnies” award for the Biggest Success Story for establishing NWFA University, an online learning platform. The Learnies

Read More

NWFA Wood Floor of the Year contest accepting applications

  St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently opened the application process for the 28th annual Wood Floor of the Year contest. Recognized as the “Academy Awards” of the

Read More

INSTALL sees continued growth in Southern U.S.

Glassboro, N.J.—INSTALL has recently set a goal of establishing at least six new Southern INSTALL contractors in 2018. Southern expansion has been a key initiative for the organization since 2016.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open