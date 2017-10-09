NWFA Wood Floor of the Year contest accepting applications

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently opened the application process for the 28th annual Wood Floor of the Year contest. Recognized as the “Academy Awards” of the wood flooring industry, this competition celebrates innovation and quality craftsmanship in wood floor installations.

“Over the years, we have had the honor of presenting more than 200 awards to the artists and craftsmen behind these incredible floors,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO. “We are looking forward to showcasing these remarkable floors once again during our 2018 Expo in Tampa.”

This year’s awards will include the following categories:

Best Restoration/Makeover: Entries in this category include all types of restorations, repairs or refinishes, in either a residential or commercial application. Applications can include jobsite finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

Best Color & Finish Application: Entries in this category include jobsite-applied applications of dyes, reactive colorants, layered colors and faux finishing.

Best Circular/Curved Application: Entries in this category include any circular shape within a flooring system, such as circles, ovals, curves and bent material. Applications can include jobsite finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

Best Parquet/Inlay Application: Entries in this category include any parquet pattern, medallion, marquetry or intarsia inlay. CNC and laser cut applications are acceptable, but must be identified.

Best Textured Wood Application: Entries in this category may include scraped, wire-brushed, distressed or any surface that is not traditional flat. Applications can include jobsite finished, manufacturer finished, solid or engineered wood flooring.

NWFA also will recognize the Members’ Choice Award. All entries submitted will be eligible to receive this award, which will be presented to the floor that receives the popular vote among NWFA members.

New this year, a Best of Social Media award will be featured. The floors will be featured on NWFA’s social channels, allowing followers to share, like and comment on their favorite. The floor receiving the most engagement will receive this award.

The NWFA has updated the submission period to Oct. 1-Nov. 30. This will provide adequate time for the judging process and time to correspond with winners prior to the public reveal at the NWFA Expo in Tampa, Fla., April 11-14, 2018.

For more information and to submit an entry, visit nwfa.org/wfoy.