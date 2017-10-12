Patcraft launches Vinings, Ivy Walk

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has introduced Vining, the company’s newest LVT, and Ivy Walk, a heterogeneous sheet product. The two flooring products were created to work in tandem to impart a sense of being surrounded by nature’s serenity and evoke a calming atmosphere to promote healing within a space.

Vinings was named a 2016 Silver Nightingale Award recipient in recognition for its contribution to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation. It features a 30-mil wear layer with ExoGuard Quartz Enhanced Urethane, is FlooreScore Certified, contributes to LEED certification, and offers a 10-year warranty and 10-year underbed when installed with Shaw 4100 or S150. Vinings’ 6 x 48 profile offers a wide array of design possibilities for use in corridors, lobbies, patient rooms, office areas and nurses’ stations. Vinings is designed to coordinate with the colors in Ivy Walk, which gives designers and end users the ability to effortlessly use both products throughout a space.

Inspired by the lush tropical foliage of the rainforest, Patcraft’s Ivy Walk features an organic pinnate motif. The 6-foot-wide product features a 20-mil wear layer with ExoGuard Quartz Enhanced Urethane, can be flash coved and is polish optional, providing easy, low-cost maintenance. Ivy Walk is FlooreScore Certified and contributes to LEED certification. The product also offers a 10-year warranty and 10-year underbed warranty when installed with Shaw 4100 or S150.