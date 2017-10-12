Back To Homepage

Patcraft launches Vinings, Ivy Walk

October 12, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Patcraft's Vinings

Patcraft’s Vinings.

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has introduced Vining, the company’s newest LVT, and Ivy Walk, a heterogeneous sheet product. The two flooring products were created to work in tandem to impart a sense of being surrounded by nature’s serenity and evoke a calming atmosphere to promote healing within a space.

Patcraft's Ivy Walk

Patcraft’s Ivy Walk

Vinings was named a 2016 Silver Nightingale Award recipient in recognition for its contribution to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation. It features a 30-mil wear layer with ExoGuard Quartz Enhanced Urethane, is FlooreScore Certified, contributes to LEED certification, and offers a 10-year warranty and 10-year underbed when installed with Shaw 4100 or S150. Vinings’ 6 x 48 profile offers a wide array of design possibilities for use in corridors, lobbies, patient rooms, office areas and nurses’ stations. Vinings is designed to coordinate with the colors in Ivy Walk, which gives designers and end users the ability to effortlessly use both products throughout a space.

Inspired by the lush tropical foliage of the rainforest, Patcraft’s Ivy Walk features an organic pinnate motif. The 6-foot-wide product features a 20-mil wear layer with ExoGuard Quartz Enhanced Urethane, can be flash coved and is polish optional, providing easy, low-cost maintenance. Ivy Walk is FlooreScore Certified and contributes to LEED certification. The product also offers a 10-year warranty and 10-year underbed warranty when installed with Shaw 4100 or S150.

Tags
flooringFloorsIvy WalkLVTnew productsPatcraftsheet vinylVinings
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Certified Floorcovering Installers Association goes global

Forney, Texas—Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) has expanded its presence in China, according to Robert Varden, vice president. Negotiations to establish a CFI satellite operation in Shanghai have been underway

Read More

Armstrong Flooring receives FloorScore certification for solid hardwood products

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has achieved FloorScore certification for the company’s solid hardwood products including the Armstrong, Bruce and Capella brands. All Armstrong wood manufacturing facilities including Beverly, W.Va., Warren, Ark.,

Read More

National Karastan Month celebrates signature style, consumer savings

Calhoun, Ga.—National Karastan Month kicked off Sept. 21 and runs through Nov. 7. This annual celebration of the distinctive luxury brand offers consumer savings and extensive promotional campaigns for Karastan

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close