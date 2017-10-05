Gold Rush: Shaw Floors’ 2018 Color of the Year

Dalton—Gold Rush was recently declared Shaw Floors’ 2018 Color of the Year. The warm neutral celebrates the return of gold to the home after grays and other cool palettes have owned the design spotlight for years.

“Gold Rush speaks to the past: familiar, comforting, peaceful,” said Debbie Houston, creative director at Shaw Floors. “Yet when used in unexpected ways, Gold Rush manages to feel new and modern. There’s a yearning for warmer hues and we see that coming to life as touches of gold and brass accents return in popularity. Gold Rush brings energy to a room, creating a range of emotions from warmth to excitement, from serious to playful.”

The color, style and design team at Shaw Floors, which tracks trends year-round through global expeditions and continuous research, noted how small dashes of warmth can refresh a room and create a whole new look. Equally, when Gold Rush is used as the dominant color, it highlights rich texture and creates an elegant stamp of personal style.

This marks the fifth year that Shaw Floors has declared a Color of the Year. Previous years’ colors were Lush (2017), White Hot (2016), Lady in Gray (2015) and English Royal Navy (2014). Houston said the colors Shaw Floors has selected build on one another and layer together nicely in the home.

“Gold Rush pairs beautifully with navy as a glamorous pop and lush green as an elegant punctuation. Irresistible against white, Gold Rush also complements cool grays,” Houston said.

Watch Now: Shaw Floors reveals 2018 Color of the Year