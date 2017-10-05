Back To Homepage

Gold Rush: Shaw Floors’ 2018 Color of the Year

October 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LivingRoom1_V_NoRug_Landmark MapleDalton—Gold Rush was recently declared Shaw Floors’ 2018 Color of the Year. The warm neutral celebrates the return of gold to the home after grays and other cool palettes have owned the design spotlight for years.

“Gold Rush speaks to the past: familiar, comforting, peaceful,” said Debbie Houston, creative director at Shaw Floors. “Yet when used in unexpected ways, Gold Rush manages to feel new and modern. There’s a yearning for warmer hues and we see that coming to life as touches of gold and brass accents return in popularity. Gold Rush brings energy to a room, creating a range of emotions from warmth to excitement, from serious to playful.”

The color, style and design team at Shaw Floors, which tracks trends year-round through global expeditions and continuous research, noted how small dashes of warmth can refresh a room and create a whole new look. Equally, when Gold Rush is used as the dominant color, it highlights rich texture and creates an elegant stamp of personal style.

This marks the fifth year that Shaw Floors has declared a Color of the Year. Previous years’ colors were Lush (2017), White Hot (2016), Lady in Gray (2015) and English Royal Navy (2014). Houston said the colors Shaw Floors has selected build on one another and layer together nicely in the home.

“Gold Rush pairs beautifully with navy as a glamorous pop and lush green as an elegant punctuation. Irresistible against white, Gold Rush also complements cool grays,” Houston said.

Watch Now: Shaw Floors reveals 2018 Color of the Year

Tags
2018colorColor of the yearflooringFloorsgoldGold RushShaw Floorswarm
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Engineered Floors enters into asset purchase agreement for Beaulieu

Dalton–Engineered Floors LLC has entered into an agreement with Beaulieu Group LLC to purchase substantially all of the operating assets of Beaulieu. The companies had previously announced they had agreed

Read More

Ecore enhances its Polyflor product offerings

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore Commercial has refined its offering of Polyflor resilient vinyl flooring products in an effort to streamline selection and facilitate faster product fulfillment. The updated portfolio includes 16 new homogenous, heterogeneous

Read More

Iris Ceramica, Diesel Living partner for new Italian tile collections

Chicago—Iris Ceramica, a Fiandre Group brand, teamed up with the lifestyle fashion brand Diesel Living to present their collaboration of new floor and wall solutions, inspired by industrial and modern

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open