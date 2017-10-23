Shaw to modernize and expand capabilities at Tennessee carpet plant

Decatur, Tenn.—Shaw Industries plans to invest more than $42 million in its Meigs County, Tenn.-based carpet plant to modernize the facility and allow the company to use both nylon and polyester fiber at this location, including recycled PET. The investment will create 75 new jobs.

“By continuing to invest in our people, processes and products, Shaw is able to provide a diverse product mix, innovative design and the greatest quality and service to our customers,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw. “The upgrades to this facility are indicative of our commitment to advanced manufacturing and enhancing our operations as we rapidly respond to shifts in the market and customer preferences.”

The plant employs approximately 370 associates. Shaw operates five facilities in Tennessee, employing more than 650 associates statewide. The first equipment will be operational in November with additional machinery coming online through June 2018.

“Shaw is the largest employer in Meigs County and we’re proud of Shaw’s continued investment in our community,” said Bill James, Meigs County mayor.

Hiring has begun at the facility. Open positions can be found online at shawinc.com/careers under Job Listings. Additionally, Shaw will be hosting a career fair on Nov. 9 at the Cleveland Family YMCA in Cleveland, Tenn., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I’d like to thank Shaw for its continued investment in Tennessee and this commitment to

Meigs County,” said Bob Rolfe, Tennessee department of economic and community development commissioner. “As the largest employer in Meigs County, Shaw plays a pivotal role in the economic well-being of the area and its residents. It’s encouraging news that Shaw will create 75 new jobs in the region and a testament to the skills of Meigs County’s workforce and Tennessee’s overall business climate.”