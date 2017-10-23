Back To Homepage

Shaw to modernize and expand capabilities at Tennessee carpet plant

October 23, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Shaw corporate logo 2015Decatur, Tenn.—Shaw Industries plans to invest more than $42 million in its Meigs County, Tenn.-based carpet plant to modernize the facility and allow the company to use both nylon and polyester fiber at this location, including recycled PET. The investment will create 75 new jobs.

“By continuing to invest in our people, processes and products, Shaw is able to provide a diverse product mix, innovative design and the greatest quality and service to our customers,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw. “The upgrades to this facility are indicative of our commitment to advanced manufacturing and enhancing our operations as we rapidly respond to shifts in the market and customer preferences.”

The plant employs approximately 370 associates. Shaw operates five facilities in Tennessee, employing more than 650 associates statewide. The first equipment will be operational in November with additional machinery coming online through June 2018.

“Shaw is the largest employer in Meigs County and we’re proud of Shaw’s continued investment in our community,” said Bill James, Meigs County mayor.

Hiring has begun at the facility. Open positions can be found online at shawinc.com/careers under Job Listings. Additionally, Shaw will be hosting a career fair on Nov. 9 at the Cleveland Family YMCA in Cleveland, Tenn., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I’d like to thank Shaw for its continued investment in Tennessee and this commitment to

Meigs County,” said Bob Rolfe, Tennessee department of economic and community development commissioner. “As the largest employer in Meigs County, Shaw plays a pivotal role in the economic well-being of the area and its residents. It’s encouraging news that Shaw will create 75 new jobs in the region and a testament to the skills of Meigs County’s workforce and Tennessee’s overall business climate.”

Tags
carpet plantinvestmentShaw IndustriesTennesseeupdates
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett named finalist in LearningScapes award competition

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett North America is supporting and participating in the Association for Learning Environments’ (A4LE) LearningScapes 2017, to be held Oct. 26–29 in Atlanta. The manufacturer is a Platinum-level sponsor of

Read More

Gilford Johnson Flooring to purchase Mastercraft

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford Johnson Flooring, a portfolio company of Blue Equity, has purchased Mastercraft Flooring Distributors, one of South Florida’s leading floor covering distributors. “Mastercraft is the perfect partner for Gilford

Read More

Laticrete named one of Connecticut’s top family-owned businesses

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has been honored by Hartford Business Journal at its 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. “This award pays tribute

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close