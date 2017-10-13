Silverman retires as president, COO of Abbey Carpet Co.

Bonita Springs, Fla.—After 24 years of dedication to Abbey Carpet and Floor and its affiliates, Steve Silverman has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his grandchildren. His commitment and contributions to the growth and development of the franchise over the years have been numerous. The group wishes him good health and much happiness in the years to come.

Going forward, Ted Dlugokienski, CFO, will take over as executive vice president of operations. Dave Hardy will continue as executive vice president of merchandising and member services. Steve Mintz will continue as vice president of franchise development and franchise relations. All three will report to Philip Gutierrez, who will continue as CEO and assume the title of president.