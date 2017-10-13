Back To Homepage

Silverman retires as president, COO of Abbey Carpet Co.

October 13, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-10-13 at 2.50.33 PMBonita Springs, Fla.—After 24 years of dedication to Abbey Carpet and Floor and its affiliates, Steve Silverman has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his grandchildren. His commitment and contributions to the growth and development of the franchise over the years have been numerous. The group wishes him good health and much happiness in the years to come.

Going forward, Ted Dlugokienski, CFO, will take over as executive vice president of operations. Dave Hardy will continue as executive vice president of merchandising and member services. Steve Mintz will continue as vice president of franchise development and franchise relations. All three will report to Philip Gutierrez, who will continue as CEO and assume the title of president.

Tags
Abbey Carpetbuying groupCOOpresidentretireretiresSteve Silverman
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Silverman retires as president, COO of Abbey Carpet Co.

Bonita Springs, Fla.—After 24 years of dedication to Abbey Carpet and Floor and its affiliates, Steve Silverman has decided to retire so he can spend more time with his grandchildren.

Read More

Marca Corona: Modern industrial style for ‘Made in Italy’ porcelain tiles

Sassuolo, Italy—Marca Corona, one of the oldest ceramic tile manufacturers in northern Italy, has been producing top-quality ceramic tiles since 1741. The company has consistently been a part of the

Read More

Certified Floorcovering Installers Association goes global

Forney, Texas—Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) has expanded its presence in China, according to Robert Varden, vice president. Negotiations to establish a CFI satellite operation in Shanghai have been underway

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close