Stanton Carpet makes changes to sales leadership

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has announced three key changes in its sales leadership. Effective immediately, George Forte will transition from vice president of sales to executive development director; Mitch White has been promoted to vice president of sales for Stanton; and Kevin Blaine joins the team as Northeast regional vice president for Stanton and Antrim.

In Forte’s role as executive development director, he will be responsible for all new sales training, follow up training, key accounts, recruiting and special projects among other responsibilities. Forte started as a regional manager in 1998 and was promoted to vice president of sales in 2003. In this post for 14 years, his expertise helped lead Stanton to significant growth and transformation to mostly company sales personnel over this time.

White, as vice president of sales, will be responsible for all sales managers and all sales including Stanton, Antrim, Rosecore and Crescent throughout the U.S. and Canada. White will spearhead all major sales initiatives while managing Stanton’s big picture sales growth. White joined Stanton 11 years ago as Northeast regional sales manager having grown to include a large portion of the east as Eastern regional vice president.

Blaine joins Stanton, succeeding White, with responsibility for 12 salespeople to grow Stanton’s Northeast business. Blaine is a seasoned veteran in decorative carpet and rugs for 30 plus years joining Stanton from his post as Northeast regional sales manager for Kaleen. He has been a top performer in selling and marketing machine woven and tufted broadloom as well as hand-loomed broadloom and rugs.