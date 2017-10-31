Swiss Krono taps new president, CEO

Barnwell, S.C. – Swiss Krono Group has appointed Erik Christensen its new president and CEO to run its U.S. operations here. Christensen succeeds Zeb Portanova, who will remain with the company as an advisor through November to ensure a smooth transition.

Christensen previously served as president of North American operations for Hansgrohe, a German manufacturer of premium decorative plumbing. He brings more than 28 years of building products experience, including leadership roles at Armstrong World Industries and Shaw.

“Erik’s strong performance in the building products market segment, specifically his previous work within the U.S. flooring industry, makes him the ideal leader for our U.S. operations,” said Martin Brettenthaler, CEO and chairman of the executive committee of Swiss Krono Group. “We look forward to working with Erik as Swiss Krono continues to grow its presence in the United States, and as our Barnwell plant becomes home to our new HDF line, which starts up at the end of 2018.”

Christensen will lead the Swiss Krono USA management team comprising R. Dichiara (finance), W. Graf Grote (manufacturing), T. Bass (sales and marketing), C. Billue (supply chain) and N. Grant (human resources). With his vast experience, Christensen and the leadership team will turn the investment of $250 million into a successful new plant, another major milestone for the further growth of the Swiss Krono Group. Construction is now well under way and the erection of the new factory has started.