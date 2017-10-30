Target Estimating assists contractors with net quantity calculations

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Target Estimating aims to make determining net quantities faster, more affordable and more accurate for flooring contractors. The company was created by Skip Bendig, a flooring contractor of 15 years.

Target Estimating uses Estimate All, a software program developed by Safe Harbor, to complete all of its net quantity requests. The program was designed specifically for flooring and can handle all aspects of net quantity estimating.

“I started the company in August of last year,” Bendig said. “I can do any take off as long as I know the materials.”

As a seasoned flooring contractor, Bendig also knows what to look for when estimating net quantities. This includes transitions which are often left out of requests, he explained.

Target Estimating software takes on jobs of all sizes—nothing is too large or too small, according to Bendig. Most projects are completed in under two days and are completed at a rate that won’t break the bank.

The company’s client list is available upon request.

For more information, visit targetestimatingllc.com.