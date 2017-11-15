Anderson Hardwood, Tuftex Carpets unite to create Anderson Tuftex

Dalton–The strategic merger of Anderson Hardwood Floors and Tuftex Carpets of California will take effect Jan. 1, 2018, the company announced. Both of these brands have a long heritage in the flooring industry and are a natural fit to bring together into one premium brand: Anderson Tuftex.

Anderson Tuftex creates floors that are designed with intention and crafted with care. The brand will take a holistic and consumer-centric approach to marketing and product development. Today’s consumer demands a simplified shopping experience both in-store and online and Anderson Tuftex said that is listening to the expectations of consumers.

“The entire consumer journey is changing and has been for quite some time. Consumers are finding inspiration everywhere and are more directly connected with brands than ever before,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president, Anderson Tuftex. “But purchasing flooring is complicated and consumers feel pressured to get it right. At Anderson Tuftex, it’s about simplicity. We don’t want to overwhelm consumers with options but, rather, craft intentional designs that serve as a canvas for their lives.”

Anderson Tuftex will be showcased at Shaw Connect 2018 winter markets and will unveil the new premium brand at Surfaces in Las Vegas. The future of these two legacy brands will focus on their new, collective brand identity by working with their valued retail partners to drive premium floorcovering sales.

“We’re committed to elevating the discussion with our customers and providing them with a beautiful product mix that they’re eager to sell,” said Trey Thames, vice president of sales, Anderson Tuftex. “By offering bold, yet timeless patterns and foundational colors in both hard and soft surface flooring products, we’re empowering our customers to create a seamless shopping experience for consumers.”

Anderson Tuftex is designing and producing coveted hardwood, carpet and rugs that enable retailers to take consumers from refined to rustic, with handcrafted products that offer a cultivated charm. There are many exciting things on the horizon for Anderson Tuftex, with several new styles making their debut in 2018.

“I am excited about the momentum around this new premium floorcovering brand and our ability to inspire discerning consumers by creating a meaningful experience,” said Tim Baucom, executive vice president, residential business. “The timing is perfect with the increased sophistication of today’s consumer and her desire for a brand like Anderson Tuftex that offers transparency and authenticity.”