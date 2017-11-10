Back To Homepage

Ardex UI 720 Flexbone now available in sheets

November 10, 2017
ardexAliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas’ UI 720 Flexbone floating uncoupling membrane is now available in sheets for purchase at Ardex distributors throughout North America. The product is designed for installer convenience on smaller jobs.

Ardex UI 720 Flexbone saves up to 50% on installation time and cost and is an ideal solution for frequently changed-out floors or for use directly over an array of difficult substrates that would normally require subfloor preparation prior to installation. The unique bone shape design allows for fast and easy prefilling in just one pass. Each sheet is 39 x 78.75 for 21.5 square feet of coverage per sheet.

“Our UI 720 Flexbone sheets are the perfect solution for smaller jobs when the 215 square feet roll is too much.” said Russ Gaetano, Ardex senior marketing manager, tile & stone installation systems. “The innovative technology behind this one-of-a-kind uncoupling system is now available as a convenient solution for every size installation.”

For more information, visit ardexamericas.com.

Press Release

