Back To Homepage

Atlas unveils new collection, rebranding

November 30, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Atlas_LogoA_CMYKLos Angeles—Atlas has launched the Epic collection, featuring four patterns constructed on the company’s unique Ultraweave true cut and loop tufting platform. The four patterns will be available in carpet tile, broadloom and area rugs. In addition, the Epic collection is Atlas’ initial release revealing the company’s new brand identity. The new look reflects a fresh and modern appearance for this well-established style leader, that is known for noteworthy design and quality in the commercial arena.

The Epic collection features “out of this world” patterns, colors and textures that were inspired by the unique and natural splendor of meteorite rocks. The four distinctive designs—Arenite, Frontier, Meteorite and Sandstone—offer style and dimension to the floor, while creating flexibility in design. Available in 16 colorways, the sophisticated color palette offers a rich selection of complex neutrals along with vibrant accent tones. The dense cut and loop construction produced on Ultraweave technology allows for a wide range of applications and is suitable for corporate, hospitality, multi-family and beyond.

Atlas’ new identity was recently showcased last month at Boutique Design Fair in New York City and NeoCon East in Philadelphia. The new marketing components include contemporary, white architect folders with a soft-touch finish and a classic blue and warm gray logo, new collection brochures featuring enhanced carpet tile, broadloom and area rug photography, an updated website, new business collateral, promotional items as well as a new advertising campaign that will launch in 2018.

Tags
AtlasEpic collectionnew collectionrebranding
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Atlas unveils new collection, rebranding

Los Angeles—Atlas has launched the Epic collection, featuring four patterns constructed on the company’s unique Ultraweave true cut and loop tufting platform. The four patterns will be available in carpet

Read More

Metroflor to highlight new Engage Genesis looks at TISE

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has expanded its Engage Genesis LVT line with on-trend narrower, longer, wider-width and multi-length plank formats and a new “painted” accent bevel that heightens definition and authenticity. The company

Read More

Stulpin named chief creative officer for Tarkett N.A.

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has promoted Chris Stulpin to chief creative officer for Tarkett North America. In this newly created role, Stulpin will lead design, marketing communications, product management and marketing project

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 

Close