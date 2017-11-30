Atlas unveils new collection, rebranding

Los Angeles—Atlas has launched the Epic collection, featuring four patterns constructed on the company’s unique Ultraweave true cut and loop tufting platform. The four patterns will be available in carpet tile, broadloom and area rugs. In addition, the Epic collection is Atlas’ initial release revealing the company’s new brand identity. The new look reflects a fresh and modern appearance for this well-established style leader, that is known for noteworthy design and quality in the commercial arena.

The Epic collection features “out of this world” patterns, colors and textures that were inspired by the unique and natural splendor of meteorite rocks. The four distinctive designs—Arenite, Frontier, Meteorite and Sandstone—offer style and dimension to the floor, while creating flexibility in design. Available in 16 colorways, the sophisticated color palette offers a rich selection of complex neutrals along with vibrant accent tones. The dense cut and loop construction produced on Ultraweave technology allows for a wide range of applications and is suitable for corporate, hospitality, multi-family and beyond.

Atlas’ new identity was recently showcased last month at Boutique Design Fair in New York City and NeoCon East in Philadelphia. The new marketing components include contemporary, white architect folders with a soft-touch finish and a classic blue and warm gray logo, new collection brochures featuring enhanced carpet tile, broadloom and area rug photography, an updated website, new business collateral, promotional items as well as a new advertising campaign that will launch in 2018.