Balta to return to Surfaces

November 21, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 2.51.58 PMSint-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium—Balta Group will be exhibiting at the International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, showcasing its Balta Carpets and Balta Tiles brands, as well as the arc edition commercial flooring concept. Last exhibiting at the show in 2011, Balta’s return to the show marks a focus on its United States business.

“As Europe’s largest carpet manufacturer, we operate in highly competitive markets and have always used distinct brands to leverage our innovation and product development,” said Geert Vanden Bossche, marketing director, Balta Group. “Now well-established and proven, these brands can help U.S. retailers stand out from the competition, not only through unique products but eye-catching identities that deliver high-impact in store and that dare to be different.”

With a 400-square-foot booth (#5977), Balta Group will demonstrate how its European-made product can provide a unique collection within the American floor coverings sector. Showcasing challenger brands that have a proven track record throughout Europe and the UK, Balta Group aims to prove it is the ideal manufacturing partner for U.S.-based visitors looking for something different.

