Boa-Franc receives highest honor at the Grand Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada–For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the highest award bestowed by the Quebec government on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

A Grand Prix in the small to medium-size independent manufacturing company category was presented to Boa-Franc in a ceremony at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, Nov. 16. This award is on par with the Malcom Baldridge National Quality Award in the United States.

The award recognizes organizational excellence and outstanding results, but Boa-Franc was further singled out by the jury for the quality of its strategic planning process and its attentiveness to both customers and markets.

“I’m accepting this award on behalf of all our employees, clients and suppliers, who share the same dedication to quality that’s been driving our organization since it was founded 35 years ago,” said Jacques Beaudoin, Boa-Franc executive vice president and CEO, who accepted the award for Pierre Thabet, Boa-Franc president, and the company’s 475 employees. “It’s proof positive teamwork, continuous improvement and making everyone accountable for quality really do pay off.”

The company has been accruing distinctions for quality in recent years. Retailers and other flooring professionals have voted it No. 1 for quality over 27 times in surveys conducted by trade magazines; Boa-Franc was named Best Employer in Canada in 2016 and 2017, took gold at the 2013 Canada Awards for Excellence and got top honors at the 2012 Grands Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards.