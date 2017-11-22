Back To Homepage

Boa-Franc receives highest honor at the Grand Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards

November 22, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-11-22 at 4.02.56 PMSaint-Georges, Quebec, Canada–For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the highest award bestowed by the Quebec government on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

A Grand Prix in the small to medium-size independent manufacturing company category was presented to Boa-Franc in a ceremony at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, Nov. 16. This award is on par with the Malcom Baldridge National Quality Award in the United States.

The award recognizes organizational excellence and outstanding results, but Boa-Franc was further singled out by the jury for the quality of its strategic planning process and its attentiveness to both customers and markets.

“I’m accepting this award on behalf of all our employees, clients and suppliers, who share the same dedication to quality that’s been driving our organization since it was founded 35 years ago,” said Jacques Beaudoin, Boa-Franc executive vice president and CEO, who accepted the award for Pierre Thabet, Boa-Franc president, and the company’s 475 employees. “It’s proof positive teamwork, continuous improvement and making everyone accountable for quality really do pay off.”

The company has been accruing distinctions for quality in recent years. Retailers and other flooring professionals have voted it No. 1 for quality over 27 times in surveys conducted by trade magazines; Boa-Franc was named Best Employer in Canada in 2016 and 2017, took gold at the 2013 Canada Awards for Excellence and got top honors at the 2012 Grands Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards.

Tags
AwardBoa-FrancbusinesscompanyflooringGrand Prix
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Boa-Franc receives highest honor at the Grand Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada–For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the highest award bestowed by the Quebec government on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

Read More

Holly Beck of Decor8 to speak at Domotex 2018

Hannover, Germany—Domotex is packing even more interior design and lifestyle inspiration into its 2018 show with a guest appearance by Holly Becker, founder of Decor8—a design blog with a global following

Read More

Gerflor USA adds new patterns to Taralay Impression

Chicago—Gerflor is helping bring design dreams to life with a renewal of its resilient printed sheet flooring collection, Taralay Impression. With a totally revamped wood collection, including seven new whimsical patterns,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 

Close