Bonitz Flooring wins Antron Performance Award

Kennesaw, Ga.—Bonitz Flooring Group has won the first Antron Performance Award for its use of performance-driven carpet choices at Concentrix Corporation. Invista, Starnet and Mannington Commercial celebrated with Bonitz Flooring at an event held at the Avenue in Greenville, S.C., Oct. 26.

Pictured are Marc Ahrens, vice president global commercial solutions, Invista; Jeanne Matson, president and CEO, Starnet; and Pete Larmore, president and CEO, Bonitz Flooring.