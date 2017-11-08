Bostik to acquire XL Brands

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, an Arkema company, has presented an offer to acquire the assets of XL Brands, a leader in floor covering adhesives in the U.S. The proposed acquisition is expected to close end 2017 and is subject to regulatory approval by antitrust authorities.

The acquisition of XL Brands complements Bostik’s recent acquirement of CMP in May and will help position Bostik as one of the leaders in floor covering adhesives in the U.S.

XL Brands provides adhesives for resilient and soft flooring in the U.S. With a highly competitive and new production facility in Dalton, Ga., XL Brands offers innovative and environmentally friendly solutions that are fully complementary to Bostik’s product range in the U.S. (hardwood flooring adhesives, floor preparations, sealants, etc.).