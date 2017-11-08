Back To Homepage

Bostik to acquire XL Brands

November 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bostik-LogoWauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, an Arkema company, has presented an offer to acquire the assets of XL Brands, a leader in floor covering adhesives in the U.S. The proposed acquisition is expected to close end 2017 and is subject to regulatory approval by antitrust authorities.

The acquisition of XL Brands complements Bostik’s recent acquirement of CMP in May and will help position Bostik as one of the leaders in floor covering adhesives in the U.S.

XL Brands provides adhesives for resilient and soft flooring in the U.S. With a highly competitive and new production facility in Dalton, Ga., XL Brands offers innovative and environmentally friendly solutions that are fully complementary to Bostik’s product range in the U.S. (hardwood flooring adhesives, floor preparations, sealants, etc.).

Tags
BostikXL Brands
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Emser introduces Design collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Design, a glazed porcelain tile collection that explores how color, pattern and finish interact to create intriguing surfaces. From retro and mod-inspired motifs to distressed

Read More

Bostik to acquire XL Brands

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, an Arkema company, has presented an offer to acquire the assets of XL Brands, a leader in floor covering adhesives in the U.S. The proposed acquisition is expected to

Read More

Stanton Carpet acquires Hibernia Woolen Mills

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet has acquired substantially all assets of Hibernia Woolen Mills. Hibernia serves the high-end residential market with well-styled, decorative tufted wool carpets. Steve Bric, president of Hibernia Woolen

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close