CARE names Jacy Bolden director of California Carpet Stewardship Program

Dalton, Ga.—Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) has named Jacy Bolden as the first full-time director of the California Carpet Stewardship Program. Bolden comes to CARE with extensive experience in product stewardship, waste and environmental policy as the founder of consulting firm The JBC Groups. Her work includes corporate sales, solid waste systems, recycling and composting operations, and nonprofit management, as well as municipal and local government program operations and policy development. In 2004, she was named Recycler of the Year by the California Resource Recovery Association.

“We are delighted to welcome Jacy to the California team,” said Robert Peoples, CARE executive director. “The program is growing rapidly and has extensive responsibilities in increasing collection, recycling and market development. Jacy’s depth and breadth of experience is a major addition as we strive to engage stakeholders from carpet mills to local government to retailers, installers and processors in the business of recycling carpet. We have a major challenge to meet the new demands of AB 1158, and Jacy will play a key role in ensuring success.”

In collaboration with Peoples and the CARE team, Bolden will be responsible for the management and administration of all aspects of the program, including delivering services to its target audiences to increase reuse, recycling and diversion of post-consumer carpet discards in California.

Based in the Los Angeles area, Bolden looks forward to traveling extensively to meet with stakeholders across the state.