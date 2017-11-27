Back To Homepage

CARE names Jacy Bolden director of California Carpet Stewardship Program

November 27, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-11-27 at 12.52.33 PMDalton, Ga.—Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) has named Jacy Bolden as the first full-time director of the California Carpet Stewardship Program. Bolden comes to CARE with extensive experience in product stewardship, waste and environmental policy as the founder of consulting firm The JBC Groups. Her work includes corporate sales, solid waste systems, recycling and composting operations, and nonprofit management, as well as municipal and local government program operations and policy development. In 2004, she was named Recycler of the Year by the California Resource Recovery Association.

“We are delighted to welcome Jacy to the California team,” said Robert Peoples, CARE executive director. “The program is growing rapidly and has extensive responsibilities in increasing collection, recycling and market development. Jacy’s depth and breadth of experience is a major addition as we strive to engage stakeholders from carpet mills to local government to retailers, installers and processors in the business of recycling carpet. We have a major challenge to meet the new demands of AB 1158, and Jacy will play a key role in ensuring success.”

In collaboration with Peoples and the CARE team, Bolden will be responsible for the management and administration of all aspects of the program, including delivering services to its target audiences to increase reuse, recycling and diversion of post-consumer carpet discards in California.

Based in the Los Angeles area, Bolden looks forward to traveling extensively to meet with stakeholders across the state.

Tags
California Carpet Stewardship ProgramCAREdirectorflooringFloorsJacy Bolden
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

CARE names Jacy Bolden director of California Carpet Stewardship Program

Dalton, Ga.—Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) has named Jacy Bolden as the first full-time director of the California Carpet Stewardship Program. Bolden comes to CARE with extensive experience in product stewardship,

Read More

Boa-Franc receives highest honor at the Grand Prix Québécois de la qualité Awards

Saint-Georges, Quebec, Canada–For the second time in a row, Boa-Franc has received the highest award bestowed by the Quebec government on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

Read More

Holly Beck of Decor8 to speak at Domotex 2018

Hannover, Germany—Domotex is packing even more interior design and lifestyle inspiration into its 2018 show with a guest appearance by Holly Becker, founder of Decor8—a design blog with a global following

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 

Close