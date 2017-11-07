Back To Homepage

Crossville Bohemia collection empowers boho-chic style

November 07, 2017
Bohemia-by-Crossville_Retail_Detail_CCrossville, Tenn.—Crossville has launched Bohemia, the brand’s latest porcelain tile collection. Taking inspiration from the history and spirit of nomadic cultures, the line offers unconventional takes on texture and color. The versatility of sizes and hues empowers designers to incorporate boho-chic styles and adventurous, textile-like touches into their customized tile designs.

“We’re excited to see Bohemia usher in new opportunities for designers to tap into their individual styles,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing, Crossville. “The fabric-finish texture and range of colors and creative options will let designers invent unique, custom looks.”

Field tiles are available in two large format sizes, 12 x 24 and 24 x 24, and are rectified for exact size consistency. The complement of trim pieces includes bullnose and covebase to allow for fully finished looks that meet installation requirements. Additionally, two mosaic options—a 3 x 3 and a basketweave, each mesh-mounted on 12 x 12 sheets for easy application—serve as creative solutions for commercial and residential projects.

Bohemia is offered in eight nuanced colors in a fabric-like, unpolished finish that is simple to maintain and highly durable. The spectrum of colors includes bold, light-to-dark neutrals, as well as blue and green offerings. The colors are inspired by—and named for—the unapologetic, informal style of the boho-chic movement: Free Spirit, Drifter, Artist, Vagabond, Tinker, Wanderer, Rebel and Beatnik.

As with all products produced at Crossville’s Tennessee manufacturing facilities, Bohemia is responsibly manufactured using sustainable processes and is Green Squared certified. It is recommended for interior floors, walls, countertops and exterior walls in both residential and commercial applications.

For more information, visit crossvilleinc.com.

