Dal-Tile’s ‘Breakfast with the President’ highlights corporate culture

November 13, 2017
Dal-Tile_001Dallas—Dal-Tile’s “Breakfast with the President” is a recurring event where the corporation’s president invites new team members to join him for breakfast in an intimate, small group gathering at the company’s Dallas headquarters. The event is just one more example of the unique, close-knit fabric of this industry giant.

“‘Breakfast with the President’ is an important part of our corporate culture here at the Dal-Tile division of Mohawk Industries,” said John (J.T.) Turner, Jr., president of Dal-Tile. “This regular gathering allows me direct interaction with our new team members, giving me the opportunity to reach out, get to know them personally and begin sharing the excitement inherent in being part of our Dal-Tile team.”

Turner continued, “At this event, I impart our organization’s legacy, ensure new employees are aligned with our company vision and, most importantly, welcome them into our community. I always stress to our new hires that they are now part of a true community and the Dal-Tile community is open, welcoming and diverse.”

