Daltile awards winners of sixth annual Interior Design scholarship competition

Philadelphia—Daltile, in partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Foundation and the Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Center, has awarded Baileigh Petty the grand prize of the sixth annual Daltile Interior Design Scholarship, presented by the ASID Foundation. A panel of experts from the design industry and beyond used their experience to judge and award scholarships to Petty and three finalists.

This year’s challenge was to reimagine the Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Center using Daltile products and incorporating Fitwel components to create a stimulating, comfortable and futuristic space for employees. Students were asked to look at the entire Innovation Center space and identify areas of opportunity throughout the floor plan that could be redesigned to increase occupant health and comfort, while adhering to a $25,000 to $50,000 budget limitation.

Petty, a senior at Utah State University majoring in Interior Design, was named this year’s grand prize winner during a special event at the Daltile Philadelphia Design Studio on Nov. 15. In her winning project, Petty transformed the Center’s recharge room, a space for employees to take a break from their work, enjoy healthy snacks and coffee, and network with their colleagues in a relaxed environment. Her winning design showcased a variety of products from Daltile, including Fabric Art, Amity, Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces and Volume 1.0.

In addition to Petty, three runners-up were each awarded $2,500 scholarships. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Grand-prize, $10,000 scholarship winner: Baileigh Petty, Utah State University

First runner-up, $2,500 scholarship winner: Brianne Brooks, Utah State University

Second runner-up, $2,500 scholarship winner: Amanda McRae, Utah State University

Third runner-up, $2,500 scholarship winner: Sasitorn Wangspa, Utah State University

Similar to last year’s competition, the school or university with the highest number of completed entries was awarded a $10,000 grant for their interior design program. For the second year in a row, Utah State University won the grant, with 70 students entering the competition.

