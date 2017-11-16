Back To Homepage

Daltile awards winners of sixth annual Interior Design scholarship competition

November 16, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Daltile Interior Design ScholarshipPhiladelphia—Daltile, in partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Foundation and the Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Center, has awarded Baileigh Petty the grand prize of the sixth annual Daltile Interior Design Scholarship, presented by the ASID Foundation. A panel of experts from the design industry and beyond used their experience to judge and award scholarships to Petty and three finalists.

This year’s challenge was to reimagine the Booz Allen Hamilton Innovation Center using Daltile products and incorporating Fitwel components to create a stimulating, comfortable and futuristic space for employees. Students were asked to look at the entire Innovation Center space and identify areas of opportunity throughout the floor plan that could be redesigned to increase occupant health and comfort, while adhering to a $25,000 to $50,000 budget limitation.

Petty, a senior at Utah State University majoring in Interior Design, was named this year’s grand prize winner during a special event at the Daltile Philadelphia Design Studio on Nov. 15. In her winning project, Petty transformed the Center’s recharge room, a space for employees to take a break from their work, enjoy healthy snacks and coffee, and network with their colleagues in a relaxed environment. Her winning design showcased a variety of products from Daltile, including Fabric Art, Amity, Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces and Volume 1.0.

In addition to Petty, three runners-up were each awarded $2,500 scholarships. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

  • Grand-prize, $10,000 scholarship winner: Baileigh Petty, Utah State University
  • First runner-up, $2,500 scholarship winner: Brianne Brooks, Utah State University
  • Second runner-up, $2,500 scholarship winner: Amanda McRae, Utah State University
  • Third runner-up, $2,500 scholarship winner: Sasitorn Wangspa, Utah State University

Similar to last year’s competition, the school or university with the highest number of completed entries was awarded a $10,000 grant for their interior design program. For the second year in a row, Utah State University won the grant, with 70 students entering the competition.

For more information, visit daltiledesign.com.

Tags
2017AwardDaltileflooringFloorsInterior Design ScholarshipTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Schönox names Steve Hobbs regional business manager, technical sales

Florence, Ala.—Steve Hobbs recently joined the HPS Schönox team to serve the Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas areas as a regional business manager, technical sales. Hobbs has over

Read More

NAFCD releases 2017 Financial Benchmarking report

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released its 2017 Financial Benchmarking report, a profitability analysis of NAFCD members designed to analyze and understand “best practices” of

Read More

Parterre Flooring Systems names Ralph Grogan chief executive officer

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems, a privately-held leader in the luxury vinyl tile segment of the flooring industry, has named Ralph Grogan chief executive officer, effective immediately. T. Fred Roche will remain with the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close