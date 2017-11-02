Domotex asia/ChinaFloor celebrates 20 years

Shanghai, China—The Shanghai New International Expo Center will be the meeting point for flooring professionals during the 20th edition of Domotex asia/ChinaFloor. The show is set to run March 20-22, 2018. With only six months till the show, exhibitors from across the flooring industry are quickly securing their space. The show is already 80% booked.

The show’s internationality is increasing year after year with even more world-renowned brands joining the largest flooring show in Asia Pacific. International brands, to date, occupy more than 21% of the total confirmed exhibiting space. Some of the world’s leading brands participating in Domotex asia/ChinaFloor include: Armstrong, Gerflor, KCC, KDF, LG Hausys, Nox, USFloors, HanWha, Tarkett, Toli, Meijer, Elegant, Kingdom, Alsapan, Classen, French Timber Association, Haro, Swiss Krono Group, Parador, Kaindl, Egger, Faus, Giant, Weitzer Parkett, Edelholz, Balterio, Alloc, Unilin, Homelegend, Lamett, Power Dekor, Arte Mundi, A&W, Valinge, Balta, Boyteks, Nishaburi, Oriental Weavers, Farrahi, Shanhua, Haima, SanLi, Beaulieu, Mannington, Best Wool Carpets, Suminoe, Homag, Osmo, Dynea, Klumpp, Winters-teiger, Hawk, Banfert and Azumi.

The 2018 exhibition includes 12 halls among which five are dedicated to carpet and rugs, four to wood, laminate, cork, bamboo and other hard surfaces, and three halls dedicated to resilient flooring for commercial, industrial and residential use along with more than 161,000 square feet of outdoor exhibiting space. Special areas designed by Kostas Chatzigiannis of KCA will be available for all exhibitors participating in the InnovAction program–a platform enabling exhibitors to launch their newest products.

The Luxury Brands carpet show is coming back for the second time with returning handmade rug brands as well as brand new designers for an exclusive upscale experience in the world of handmade carpets. The 2018 show will also include cadet conferences and events, the Materia exhibition, the Floor Heating forum, the Hospital Space Design forum and much more. Attendees will also see exciting new launches, such as the woods and PVC wallboard showcase and the winter sports themed events in the Sports Flooring forum.

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2017 gathered 1,364 exhibitors from 40 countries and attracted 54,529 trade visitors, of which 12,812 were international coming from 100 nations. Domotex asia/ChinaFloor 2018 marks 20 years and is expected to become a unique point of reference for all flooring professionals as it continues to offer the flooring industry a unique platform to access and do business in Asia – Pacific, the biggest flooring market in the world.

