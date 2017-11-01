Ecore hosts event to highlight smart manufacturing practices

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore hosted a group of manufacturers from across the country for an educational event Oct. 31, at its headquarters here. The event, which was part of the Mantec Smart Manufacturing Operational Excellence series , showcased how Ecore’s operational excellence is driving profitability and competitiveness in the industry.

Through its partnership with Mantec, which specializes in driving manufacturing innovation and operating efficiency, Ecore has become a model business by successfully integrating core disciplines into one coordinated system through the use of smart manufacturing practices. To help others achieve optimum efficiency and performance, Ecore opened the doors of its Lancaster-based manufacturing facility for a plant tour and smart manufacturing discussion.

The Ecore event was one of four plant tours and two hands-on labs being offered through the Mantec Smart Manufacturing Operational Excellence Series.

