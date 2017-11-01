Back To Homepage

Ecore hosts event to highlight smart manufacturing practices

November 01, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

image003Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore hosted a group of manufacturers from across the country for an educational event Oct. 31, at its headquarters here. The event, which was part of the Mantec Smart Manufacturing Operational Excellence series, showcased how Ecore’s operational excellence is driving profitability and competitiveness in the industry.

Through its partnership with Mantec, which specializes in driving manufacturing innovation and operating efficiency, Ecore has become a model business by successfully integrating core disciplines into one coordinated system through the use of smart manufacturing practices. To help others achieve optimum efficiency and performance, Ecore opened the doors of its Lancaster-based manufacturing facility for a plant tour and smart manufacturing discussion.

The Ecore event was one of four plant tours and two hands-on labs being offered through the Mantec Smart Manufacturing Operational Excellence Series.

For more information, visit ecoreintl.com/.

Tags
EcoreMANTECsmart manufacturing
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Ecore hosts event to highlight smart manufacturing practices

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore hosted a group of manufacturers from across the country for an educational event Oct. 31, at its headquarters here. The event, which was part of the Mantec Smart Manufacturing

Read More

Novalis invests in the future of flexible, rigid core LVT

Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring completed a landmark deal with Zhenjiang City to purchase a 35–acre tract directly across from its existing manufacturing facility. The company plans to erect a new

Read More

Metroflor launches Aligned Dealer cruise promotion

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor is launching its first consumer-focused sweepstakes: Choose Your Cruise. Supported by the Metroflor “Cruise into Fall” POP kit, the sweepstakes will be promoted at Aligned Dealer retail outlets

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close