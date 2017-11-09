Back To Homepage

Ecore launches #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest at HCD 2017

November 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ecore-logoLancaster, Pa.—Ecore is launching a contest for designers and architects to showcase projects meant to improve people’s lives during the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference (HCD) Nov. 11-14 in Orlando. The #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest offers designers a chance to submit a recent project that makes a positive community impact for a chance to win $2,000 and be featured on Ecore’s blog and social media channels.

“The purpose of this contest is to uncover and highlight ventures focused on improving the quality of life in communities through innovative designs,” said Mark Huxta, director of healthcare sales for Ecore. “We look forward to featuring unique and smart solutions that are making lives easier, healthier or more efficient and sharing some of the top projects from the industry’s leading minds.”

Ecore will select 12 winners from the pool of submissions, with all finalists receiving the $2,000 prize, a monthly feature spot on the Ecore Making People’s Lives Better blog and promotion via the company’s social media channels. As part of the ongoing effort to spread awareness of—and inspiration for—designs that are making lives better, Ecore will highlight one finalist each month on the blog throughout 2018.

To enter the #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest, designers must complete a brief description of the project and describe how it improves people’s lives. Three images also should be included with the entry. Ecore will continue to accept submissions until Dec. 31.

For more information, visit mplb.blog.

 

Tags
contestEcoreHCDHealthcare Design Expo & ConferenceMakingPeoplesLivesBetter
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Ecore launches #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest at HCD 2017

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore is launching a contest for designers and architects to showcase projects meant to improve people’s lives during the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference (HCD) Nov. 11-14 in Orlando. The #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest

Read More

Emser introduces Design collection

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Design, a glazed porcelain tile collection that explores how color, pattern and finish interact to create intriguing surfaces. From retro and mod-inspired motifs to distressed

Read More

Bostik to acquire XL Brands

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, an Arkema company, has presented an offer to acquire the assets of XL Brands, a leader in floor covering adhesives in the U.S. The proposed acquisition is expected to

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close