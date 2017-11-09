Ecore launches #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest at HCD 2017

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore is launching a contest for designers and architects to showcase projects meant to improve people’s lives during the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference (HCD) Nov. 11-14 in Orlando. The #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest offers designers a chance to submit a recent project that makes a positive community impact for a chance to win $2,000 and be featured on Ecore’s blog and social media channels.

“The purpose of this contest is to uncover and highlight ventures focused on improving the quality of life in communities through innovative designs,” said Mark Huxta, director of healthcare sales for Ecore. “We look forward to featuring unique and smart solutions that are making lives easier, healthier or more efficient and sharing some of the top projects from the industry’s leading minds.”

Ecore will select 12 winners from the pool of submissions, with all finalists receiving the $2,000 prize, a monthly feature spot on the Ecore Making People’s Lives Better blog and promotion via the company’s social media channels. As part of the ongoing effort to spread awareness of—and inspiration for—designs that are making lives better, Ecore will highlight one finalist each month on the blog throughout 2018.

To enter the #MakingPeoplesLivesBetter contest, designers must complete a brief description of the project and describe how it improves people’s lives. Three images also should be included with the entry. Ecore will continue to accept submissions until Dec. 31.

For more information, visit mplb.blog.