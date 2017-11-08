Back To Homepage

Emser introduces Design collection

November 08, 2017
Design Form.

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Design, a glazed porcelain tile collection that explores how color, pattern and finish interact to create intriguing surfaces.

From retro and mod-inspired motifs to distressed layering, four distinct patterns illustrate a unique story through line and shape:

Design Art combines contemporary flair with the popularity of distressed finishes. The pattern features 18 unique graphic faces, which are installed at random for an approachable and warm aesthetic.

Design Form incorporates mod-inspired, black-and-white geometric patterns alongside cool grays for a bold look. Similar to Design Art, 16 unique graphic faces are included in the series, which are installed at random to achieve a medley effect.

Design Portrait creates a bright and clean ambiance with a single graphic face. With shades of gray paired with white, the contemporary geometric pattern is sharp and definitive.

Design Sketch brings a renewed perspective to a retro motif. A single graphic face of bright blues and grays are woven in a repeating diamond pattern for angular visual intrigue.

Ideal for indoor and outdoor floor, wall and surface applications, the collection’s 9 x 9 tile size offers style versatility in residential and commercial environments. Additionally, the Design series contributes to LEED v4 certification, including improving indoor air quality.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2zDIAn9.

Design Art, Design Form, Design Portrait, Design Sketch, Emser Tile
Emser introduces Design collection

