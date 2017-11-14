Back To Homepage

Haines, Belknap-White Group enter strategic partnership

November 14, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-11-14 at 12.29.09 PMGlen Burnie, Md.Haines and Belknap-White Group have recently completed an investment and collaboration agreement designed to improve the strategic effectiveness of both organizations. This partnership is expected to lay the groundwork to better position both organizations for the future as the industry continues to consolidate, according to both companies.

“We are excited to be working with the Haines team creating a flooring platform from Maine to Florida that differentiates us from our competitors while working together to help our customers be more successful,” said Raymond Mancini, CEO of Belknap-White Group.

As part of this arrangement, each company will hold a seat on the other’s board of directors. In addition, Belknap will hold limited shares in Haines. Both distributors will continue to operate as they do today and there will be no change in leadership structure at either organization.

“Raymond Mancini and his team are great partners,” said Michael Barrett, CEO and president of Haines. “We are very pleased to begin developing an east coast distributor partnership we believe will create added value for our companies, our vendor partners and, most importantly, our customers.”

Tags
Belknap-White GroupHainespartnership
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk sustainability VP opens Greenbuild Plenary

  Calhoun, Ga.—George Bandy, vice president of sustainability for Mohawk Industries, heralded in the Greenbuild Plenary last week as the special session’s opening speaker. Bandy brought energy and inspiration to

Read More

Mohawk’s Lichen receives two Nightingale Awards

Orlando—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular plank carpet system has captured two prestigious Nightingale Awards at the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference: best of competition and gold in the carpet category. Presented

Read More

INSTALL, FCICA open enrollment for CIM Program Scholarship

Glassboro, N.J.– INSTALL, in support of FCICA, has launched the 2017 INSTALL Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program Scholarship and is now accepting applications. The program was developed to support installation

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close