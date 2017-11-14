Haines, Belknap-White Group enter strategic partnership

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines and Belknap-White Group have recently completed an investment and collaboration agreement designed to improve the strategic effectiveness of both organizations. This partnership is expected to lay the groundwork to better position both organizations for the future as the industry continues to consolidate, according to both companies.

“We are excited to be working with the Haines team creating a flooring platform from Maine to Florida that differentiates us from our competitors while working together to help our customers be more successful,” said Raymond Mancini, CEO of Belknap-White Group.

As part of this arrangement, each company will hold a seat on the other’s board of directors. In addition, Belknap will hold limited shares in Haines. Both distributors will continue to operate as they do today and there will be no change in leadership structure at either organization.

“Raymond Mancini and his team are great partners,” said Michael Barrett, CEO and president of Haines. “We are very pleased to begin developing an east coast distributor partnership we believe will create added value for our companies, our vendor partners and, most importantly, our customers.”