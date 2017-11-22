Holly Beck of Decor8 to speak at Domotex 2018

Hannover, Germany—Domotex is packing even more interior design and lifestyle inspiration into its 2018 show with a guest appearance by Holly Becker, founder of Decor8—a design blog with a global following of 1.5 million readers. In addition to contributing to Decor8, Becker is a best-selling author with four books to her name. She also has a passion for teaching and offers e-courses for bloggers of all levels, from beginner to advanced. Becker hosted her first e-course on her “Blogging Your Way” portal in April 2009 and since then has taught more than 10,000 students globally about blogging, social media, interior styling and photography.

Becker’s presentation, “How to Collaborate with Bloggers and Influencers to Market Your Products,” will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 12. From 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. that same day, she will also be participating in a discussion with other bloggers on future trends in interior design. In between both events Becker will be taking bloggers on a tour of the show. Her presentation, discussion group and tour will all be conducted in English.

Domotex 2018 will also feature its first-ever Blogger Lounge, located in the new “Framing Trends” display in Hall 9. The lounge will provide a central location where the blogger community can gather, share ideas and reach out to tradeshow visitors. The lounge will be decked out with large-format monitors that will display the participating bloggers’ blog and social media posts in real-time. The “Framing Trends” display will also be home to a diverse and immersive world of experience that will serve as a central gathering point and source of inspiration for visitors. It will feature studies of current trends plus creative product installations inspired by the show’s keynote theme Unique Youniverse.