INSTALL, FCICA open enrollment for CIM Program Scholarship

Glassboro, N.J.– INSTALL, in support of FCICA, has launched the 2017 INSTALL Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program Scholarship and is now accepting applications. The program was developed to support installation managers’ continued training and professional development.

Now in its third year, the $1,225 scholarship provides the opportunity for one floor covering professional to enroll in and successfully complete the CIM training.

“INSTALL strives to produce some of the best floorcovering professionals,” said Tom Lutz, Michigan director of INSTALL. “The CIM Program helps ensure professional training is brought to managers, making companies better and more efficient.”

Submissions will be judged by the following criteria:

Applicant’s employers must be an INSTALL contractor.

FCICA membership status and INSTALL certifications held by the applicant.

Reason for requesting the training.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15. The winner will be announced in late December.

Click here to submit an application.