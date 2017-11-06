Back To Homepage

Invista makes changes to leadership

November 06, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Maggie Bidlingmaier

Maggie Bidlingmaier.

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista has tapped Dan Haycook as president of Performance Solutions. He will replace David Duncan, who is now executive vice president of building products at Koch Industries subsidiary Georgia-Pacific. In his new role, Haycook will be responsible for overseeing all operations and development strategies for the Invista Performance Solutions businesses.

Haycook previously served as the executive vice president of Invista Surfaces. He also has served in leadership roles for the Invista Apparel and Performance Materials businesses, spending six years in Shanghai, China as executive vice president of Asia Pacific. Previously, he held several leadership positions with KoSa, prior to the merger with Invista in 2004. Haycook joined the company in 1989.

Concurrent with Haycook’s new position announcement, Invista has also tapped Maggie Bidlingmaier as vice president of Invista Surfaces. She will lead efforts pertaining to the many Invista Surfaces brands, facilitate growth strategies and drive business development.

Bidlingmaier brings her years of success in building the Stainmaster brand and leading innovative retail channel efforts. She joined Invista in 2014 as vice president of Retail Channel before being promoted to vice president of Invista Stainmaster Flooring Solutions. Bidlingmaier will report to the new president of Invista Performance Solutions, Dan Haycook.

Before joining Invista, Bidlingmaier spent 15 years in various leadership positions with Avery Dennison, driving global businesses, strategic technology platforms and new product innovations.

Both Haycook and Bidlingmaier will operate from the Invista office in Kennesaw, Ga.

Tags
changesflooringFlooring SolutionsFloorsInvistanew leadershipPerformance Solutions
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk receives three Phoenix Awards of Excellence

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently recognized with three 2017 Phoenix Awards of Excellence by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for its public relations campaigns focused

Read More

Crossville Bohemia collection empowers boho-chic style

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has launched Bohemia, the brand’s latest porcelain tile collection. Taking inspiration from the history and spirit of nomadic cultures, the line offers unconventional takes on texture and color.

Read More

Mohawk ‘All In’ at Greenbuild with residential, commercial products

Calhoun, Ga.—For the first time at Greenbuild, Mohawk Industries’ residential and commercial divisions will share the spotlight to show that Mohawk is “all in” when it comes to sustainable flooring.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close