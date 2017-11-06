Invista makes changes to leadership

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista has tapped Dan Haycook as president of Performance Solutions. He will replace David Duncan, who is now executive vice president of building products at Koch Industries subsidiary Georgia-Pacific. In his new role, Haycook will be responsible for overseeing all operations and development strategies for the Invista Performance Solutions businesses.

Haycook previously served as the executive vice president of Invista Surfaces. He also has served in leadership roles for the Invista Apparel and Performance Materials businesses, spending six years in Shanghai, China as executive vice president of Asia Pacific. Previously, he held several leadership positions with KoSa, prior to the merger with Invista in 2004. Haycook joined the company in 1989.

Concurrent with Haycook’s new position announcement, Invista has also tapped Maggie Bidlingmaier as vice president of Invista Surfaces. She will lead efforts pertaining to the many Invista Surfaces brands, facilitate growth strategies and drive business development.

Bidlingmaier brings her years of success in building the Stainmaster brand and leading innovative retail channel efforts. She joined Invista in 2014 as vice president of Retail Channel before being promoted to vice president of Invista Stainmaster Flooring Solutions. Bidlingmaier will report to the new president of Invista Performance Solutions, Dan Haycook.

Before joining Invista, Bidlingmaier spent 15 years in various leadership positions with Avery Dennison, driving global businesses, strategic technology platforms and new product innovations.

Both Haycook and Bidlingmaier will operate from the Invista office in Kennesaw, Ga.