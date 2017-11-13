Karndean hurricane relief program raises $24,800

Export, Pa.—After announcing hurricane relief plans in September, Karndean Designflooring has raised $12,400 to assist with rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the company for a total contribution of $24,800. The proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank, City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, United Way of the Florida Keys and United for Puerto Rico.

In addition to implementing an internal gift-matching program, Karndean Designflooring used its US-based distribution centers in Pittsburgh, Dallas and Las Vegas as collection centers for goods requested by the Houston Food Bank and City of San Antonio Animal Care Services.

“Through the generosity of our employees and the outside community, we sent a total of seven pallets of supplies to our partner organizations,” said Bill Anderson, chief operations officer. “Our goal was to get supplies to the affected areas to be put to use as soon as the next pallet was filled.”

Members of the surrounding communities contributed to the company’s program as well. Students at St. Edmund’s Academy, an independent Pre-K through eight school in Pittsburgh, raised nearly $1,100 for the program by paying for “dress down days” and the Westmoreland County Humane Society contributed excess pet supplies.

“The response from both Karndean Designflooring employees and the surrounding communities was extraordinary,” said Larry Browder, chief sales and marketing officer. “Our employees have taken our core value of ‘people matter’ to heart, and we hope that this allows people to get back on their feet.”