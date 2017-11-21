Back To Homepage

Laticrete honored with 2017 Family Business Award

November 21, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LATICRETE logo high res imageBethany, Conn.—Laticrete was honored at Hartford Business Journal’s 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region.

“This award pays tribute to my parents, Dr. Henry M. Rothberg and Lillian Rosenstock Rothberg, and the company they took from a basement invention to a global powerhouse,” said David Rothberg, chairman and CEO of Laticrete. “We’re proud to have three generations—including four of their grandchildren—carrying on their legacy and values around the world.”

The award was accepted on behalf of the family by Rebecca Rothberg, granddaughter to Henry Rothberg, who supports marketing strategies in sales promotions for the company.

To be named a winner, a panel of independent judges evaluated Laticrete based on overall company mission, community involvement, rate of innovation and business achievements over the past 12 months.

Significant achievements that received notoriety included: the launch of the industry’s first high-strength, chemical-resistant epoxy adhesive for installing stone and tile; and the opening of a new 70,000-square-foot in Grand Prairie, Texas—nearly doubling the existing 100,000-square-foot facility, making it the company’s largest manufacturing and distribution center outside of the Laticrete headquarters in Bethany. The acquisition of global licensees Laticrete Costa Rica, Laticrete Norway and Laticrete Italia are additional hallmarks of the company’s growth and allow Laticrete to function as a local company in every community served.

“The Laticrete family extends beyond the Rothberg name to our customers, employees and partners, and continues to be a vehicle whereby people around the world can achieve personal and professional success,” Rothberg added. “That’s really a testament to sound family values. You wouldn’t ask your son or daughter to work for a company you didn’t truly believe in.”

Tags
2017familyFamily Business AwardflooringFloorsgenerationsinstallationLaticrete
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Balta to return to Surfaces

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, Belgium—Balta Group will be exhibiting at the International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, showcasing its Balta Carpets and Balta Tiles brands, as well as the arc

Read More

Emser Tile honored with 2018 Training Top 125 Award

Los Angeles—Emser Tile, in recognition of the company’s commitment to associate development, has been named a 2018 Training Top 125 winner. The award, now in its 18th year, is determined by

Read More

Laticrete honored with 2017 Family Business Award

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete was honored at Hartford Business Journal’s 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. “This award pays tribute to my parents,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 

Close