Laticrete Supercap offers solution to OSHA silica dust regulation

November 03, 2017
Pouring ECUBethany, Conn.—Independent third-party testing has confirmed that Laticrete Supercap can help contractors and installers comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new workplace standards that reduces the allowable amount of exposure to respirable crystalline silica dust in construction projects.

Fuss & O’Neill, an independent industrial hygiene consultant, conducted the testing at a Boston University construction project. The consultant concluded an installation of Supercap SC500 through the patented Supercap System contributed no respirable silica dust on the jobsite or surrounding areas. Additionally, Supercap SC500 produced no foreseeable exposure to any of the workers involved in the process, thus ensuring compliance with OSHA’s new silica dust regulations.

“For contractors and installers seeking an immediate option for complying with the newly-enforced regulations, the Laticrete Supercap System increases jobsite and worker safety along with its proven time and cost savings,” said Douglas Matchick, Laticrete Supercap president. “It’s an innovative solution for their commercial projects.”

All Laticrete Supercap self-leveling underlayments are pumped into a building using a mobile blending truck, eliminating any dry material from entering the interior of the jobsite and the need for workers to haul and manually open hundreds of individual bags and pumping equipment. Additionally, Supercap now offers self-leveling underlayment ready-mix delivery service, a turnkey service that saves significant costs associated with purchasing, operating and maintaining one’s own pump truck.

