Mannington Commercial introduces Color Anchor LVT

Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial has launched Color Anchor, a bold collection of LVT that brings cohesion and coordination across the company’s full portfolio of flooring products.

The collection’s two patterns bring color cohesion by enabling designers to blend fields of color or accent pieces, experiment with exuberant bolds and understated neutrals, or use color coordinates and unite products from across Mannington’s incredible portfolio of commercial products.

Available in 20 colors as 18 x 18 or 12 x 24 tiles and 6 x 36 planks, Color Anchor LVT features a 20mil wear layer and 2.5 mm overall thickness. Mannington’s patented Quantum Guard HP technology is an aluminum oxide topcoat cured by an ultraviolet process, enhancing low-maintenance durability, cleanability and slip-retardance. The product has a 10-year commercial warranty and a 10-year Quantum Guard HP wear warranty.

The LVT collection builds upon Mannington’s 2016 launch of Color Anchor, a modular carpet system ranging from neutrals to brights, designed to unite patterns and colors across all Mannington running line products. Color Anchor sheet is slated for a December 2017 launch.