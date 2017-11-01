Back To Homepage

Metroflor launches Aligned Dealer cruise promotion

November 01, 2017
Metroflor Dealer_HeaderCd_Horiz_Fl_CruiseSweeps_finalNorwalk, Conn.—Metroflor is launching its first consumer-focused sweepstakes: Choose Your Cruise. Supported by the Metroflor “Cruise into Fall” POP kit, the sweepstakes will be promoted at Aligned Dealer retail outlets and on Metroflor’s various social media platforms. The promotion runs from November through the end of 2017. The goal of the sweepstakes is to continue to increase Metroflor’s social media presence and drive traffic to its network of Aligned Dealers via the dealer locator on metroflorusa.com.

Directed by Aligned Dealer retail sales associates, consumers can register online for a random drawing to win $5,000 in Princess Cruise Gift Cards, allowing the winner to “choose” the cruise of their choice. (Due to laws regulating promotions and sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary to register for the sweepstakes.)

Metroflor encourages its distributors and Aligned Dealers to participate with tools that will help promote the sweepstakes via their own websites, social media and email campaigns. The POP kits have arrived at Aligned Dealer stores, and each Metroflor distributor has been shipped a kit as well. The kit includes:

  • 25 handout cards with sweepstakes entry instructions.
  • Selection Center header attachment.
  • Sweepstakes registration microsite at com/princess.
  • Complete sweepstakes rules.

Metroflor Aligned Dealers are encouraged to take a photo in front of the Selection Center display (adorned with the Cruise into Fall POP) for Metroflor to post on its social media platforms spotlighting the Aligned Dealer.

