Mill Creek chooses K8 business management software

Cary, N.C.—Mill Creek Lumber & Supply Co., has chosen Kerridge Commercial Systems’ (KCS) K8 as the business management software for its LMB business. Mill Creek has purchased a K8 system to include Web Builder, and will leverage the KCS product portfolio to take its business above current industry standards and prepare for future growth.

“Kerridge Commercial Systems is a leading software company that provides a highly integrated system with proven capabilities in two core industries that are vital to Mill Creek—lumber and building materials as well as flooring materials,” said Wade Lennon, Mill Creek CFO. “The software, combined with KCS’s culture and drive to work with its customers, proved to be the right solution for our company.”

For more information on Kerridge Commercial Systems visit, kerridgecsna.com.