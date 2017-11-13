Mohawk Group’s Homegrown selected for new IIDA headquarters

Calhoun, Ga.—When looking for a woven broadloom solution that was classic, high-end, stylish, neutral and durable, the decision-makers at the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) fixed their gaze on Homegrown, an elegant textured commercial carpet from Mohawk Group’s Karastan brand. With its high-end visuals and classic craftsmanship, Homegrown proved to be an integral component of IIDA’s new 17,000-square-foot headquarters in Chicago.

“We are honored to have this beautiful product used in the stunning new IIDA headquarters,” said Jackie Dettmar, vice president of design and product development for Mohawk Group. “Homegrown really speaks to our rich history of woven products and was designed to bring a nostalgic feeling of comfort and home into the workplace while maintaining the performance of commercial flooring.”

Nearly 30 IIDA employees now occupy the second story of a modern glass building designed by famed architect and final Bauhaus director Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The organization’s new hub was conceptualized by Todd Heiser, IIDA, design principal and studio design leader in Gensler’s D.C. office, and Contract magazine’s 2016 Designer of the Year. Other manufacturers specified alongside Mohawk Group include 3M, Daltile, Herman Miller, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, OFS and Sherwin Williams among others. The beautiful space was established for IIDA associates as an intersection of purpose, function, product and aesthetic, complete with views of the Chicago River and surrounding cityscape.

“The comfort and flexibility the Homegrown carpet provides when our team is standing at adjustable-height desks or working in meeting rooms is a reflection of the design intent behind our new headquarters: a truly human-centered space that places productivity, health and wellness at the forefront,” said Cheryl Durst, Hon. FIIDA, LEED AP, executive vice president and CEO of IIDA. “The texture and tactility it offers complements the workplace with a layered, residential aesthetic and enhances design elements that were intentional and critical to the overall success of the project.”

Homegrown epitomizes the Karastan brand, reliving its classic, sophisticated legacy in seven neutral colorways of high and low loops that reflect this sense of storied elegance. With Homegrown, Mohawk reintroduced the midcentury-era Karaloc loom to the market by combining updated fiber systems with timeless weaving technologies, resulting in artisanal woven construction and a more luxurious carpet.

“Homegrown speaks to the Maker Movement and this focus on the handcrafted that we are seeing in design culture,” said Royce Epstein, director of design segment for Mohawk Group. “The extreme texture makes it truly stand out in the market. Homegrown brings all of the ‘creature comforts’ of home to the workplace and we know it will provide that special sense of warmth to our friends and colleagues at IIDA who work in this beautiful space.”

Homegrown was officially unveiled to the architecture and design community at NeoCon 2016, where it was met with acclaim. Earlier this year, the woven broadloom was honored with a Metropolis Likes at NYCxDESIGN award, as well as a Gold Design Award from the Georgia chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Made from Mohawk’s Duracolor premium nylon fiber and manufactured at the company’s Eden, N.C. facilities, Homegrown is a sustainable option as a Red List Free product.