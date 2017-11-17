Back To Homepage

Mohawk honored by Training Magazine for 12th consecutive year

November 17, 2017
UG_Campus_LeadsCalhoun, Ga.–For the 12th consecutive year, Mohawk Industries has earned a spot in the 2018 edition of Training magazine’s annual Top 125 rankings, the training industry’s premier awards program. Mohawk was recognized for outstanding training and development programs that help employees expand their skills and inspire their ambitions.

Mohawk has placed in Training’s top 10 on four occasions and is the only manufacturing company to repeatedly achieve such prestigious positions on the list. The numerical rankings will be formally announced in February at a black-tie event preceding Training magazine’s annual expo and conference.

“At Mohawk, training doesn’t stop when people learn the skills they need to perform their jobs,” said Becky Redd, Corporate Learning Director. “We train our sales force and customer support functions to exceed expectations through product knowledge and problem-solving skills, our technical teams to drive process innovation on the plant floor and in our warehouses and our line employees to deliver quality while maintaining a safe workplace.”

The company’s dedication to workforce development throughout the business is a way of creating value for customers and ensuring the continued success of the organization.

“One of the most exciting things about working at Mohawk is the potential all people have to expand their skillsets and to grow personally and professionally through company-provided resources,” Redd said. “Each day, hundreds of men and women throughout the company formally and informally train, coach and mentor employees so that they can fulfill their potential while helping the business achieve its goals. Our 12 years in Training magazine’s Top 125 reflects our commitment to continuously improving all aspects of the business, and I am so proud of the exceptional work that has gone into making our teams the best they can be.”

Now in its 18th year, Training’s Top 125 recognizes the world’s elite learning organizations. All companies are eligible to enter as long as their primary business is not selling training products and services.

 

Mohawk Industries
