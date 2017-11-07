Back To Homepage

Mohawk receives three Phoenix Awards of Excellence

November 07, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-11-06 at 5.10.57 PMCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently recognized with three 2017 Phoenix Awards of Excellence by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for its public relations campaigns focused on fighting breast cancer and the introduction of SmartStrand Silk Reserve.

“All three of these campaigns are dear to our hearts and have produced great results for our business and customers,” said Mollie Surratt, Mohawk’s senior director of public relations and inbound marketing. “Mohawk has a long relationship with the Susan G. Komen organization and has supported the fight against breast cancer every step of the way. As for SmartStrand Silk Reserve, we are proud of the innovations that have made this product the softest, most durable, easiest to clean, pet-friendly carpet on the planet.”

Mohawk won a Phoenix Award of Excellence in the following categories:

  • Internal Video Programs: Mohawk produced a video, that included an interview with Brian Carson, Mohawk’s president, on his family’s experience with the fight against breast cancer. The goal of the video was to help spread awareness of the disease and Mohawk’s Cushion the Fight program and to increase Mohawk retailer participation on social media. The result: 97% of eligible Mohawk retailers participated in the #CushionTheFight social media campaign, making it the third largest Mohawk retailer social media campaign to date.
  • Events—Consumer Products: At the Philadelphia Susan G. Komen 3-Day event in 2016, Mohawk distributed more than 1,000 rolls of SmartCushion at stations situated throughout the event’s campout areas. Tied with a pink ribbon and sporting Mohawk’s SmartCushion logo, each piece was 6 feet long by 72 inches wide and available for the participants to use under their sleeping bags.
  • Satellite Media Tours: Mohawk enlisted HGTV celebrity host and top contractor, Chip Wade, to embark on a satellite video and radio tour. SmartStrand Silk Reserve was selected as one of the top home improvement products to recommend and display in the live satellite interviews.

The Phoenix Awards, which were announced on Nov. 2, is an awards competition designed by PRSA Georgia to recognize projects and programs that demonstrate excellence in the public relations profession in Georgia.

For more information, visit mohawkflooring.com.

Tags
breast cancerGeorgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of AmericaMohawkPhoenix Awards of ExcellencePRSASmartCushionSmartStrand Silk ReserveSusan G. Komen
