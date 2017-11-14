Back To Homepage

Mohawk’s Lichen receives two Nightingale Awards

November 14, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Lichen_Groundcover 949 with Macro-Micro Bloom_945_VA_CR151506_GREOrlando—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular plank carpet system has captured two prestigious Nightingale Awards at the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference: best of competition and gold in the carpet category. Presented by Healthcare Design and Contract in partnership with The Center for Health Design, the Nightingale Awards recognize contribution to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation that helps facilitate healing.

Named in honor of Florence Nightingale and initiated in 1990 by Contract magazine’s editors and The Center for Health Design’s founders, the Nightingale Awards recognize products that are juried by seasoned healthcare design professionals and healthcare facility managers. The jury makes selections based on the product’s contribution to a healing environment, functionality, quality and durability, aesthetics and style, pricing and innovation.

“We are very honored and excited to be recognized by this outstanding awards program for our commitment to create innovative flooring solutions that promote optimum health and wellness,” said Cynthia Hubbell, vice president of healthcare and senior living for Mohawk Group. “Our mission is to cultivate design, innovation, research and development, technology and sustainability so we can foster high performance interiors that enable us to thrive. Lichen is a strong embodiment of our promise to the healthcare segment, from its inspiring sustainability story to its manufacturing and community engagement, helping contribute to healthier spaces that nurture and heal the human mind, body and spirit.”

Earlier this year, the Lichen Collection also captured a Best of NeoCon Gold award in the modular carpet category.

Tags
awardsflooringFloorsLichenMohawk Group
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk sustainability VP opens Greenbuild Plenary

  Calhoun, Ga.—George Bandy, vice president of sustainability for Mohawk Industries, heralded in the Greenbuild Plenary last week as the special session’s opening speaker. Bandy brought energy and inspiration to

Read More

Mohawk’s Lichen receives two Nightingale Awards

Orlando—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular plank carpet system has captured two prestigious Nightingale Awards at the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference: best of competition and gold in the carpet category. Presented

Read More

INSTALL, FCICA open enrollment for CIM Program Scholarship

Glassboro, N.J.– INSTALL, in support of FCICA, has launched the 2017 INSTALL Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program Scholarship and is now accepting applications. The program was developed to support installation

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

Close