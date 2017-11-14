Mohawk’s Lichen receives two Nightingale Awards

Orlando—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular plank carpet system has captured two prestigious Nightingale Awards at the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference: best of competition and gold in the carpet category. Presented by Healthcare Design and Contract in partnership with The Center for Health Design, the Nightingale Awards recognize contribution to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation that helps facilitate healing.

Named in honor of Florence Nightingale and initiated in 1990 by Contract magazine’s editors and The Center for Health Design’s founders, the Nightingale Awards recognize products that are juried by seasoned healthcare design professionals and healthcare facility managers. The jury makes selections based on the product’s contribution to a healing environment, functionality, quality and durability, aesthetics and style, pricing and innovation.

“We are very honored and excited to be recognized by this outstanding awards program for our commitment to create innovative flooring solutions that promote optimum health and wellness,” said Cynthia Hubbell, vice president of healthcare and senior living for Mohawk Group. “Our mission is to cultivate design, innovation, research and development, technology and sustainability so we can foster high performance interiors that enable us to thrive. Lichen is a strong embodiment of our promise to the healthcare segment, from its inspiring sustainability story to its manufacturing and community engagement, helping contribute to healthier spaces that nurture and heal the human mind, body and spirit.”

Earlier this year, the Lichen Collection also captured a Best of NeoCon Gold award in the modular carpet category.