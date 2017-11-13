NAFCD, NBMDA to host annual convention in Colorado

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) Annual Convention is expected to bring together more than 800 distribution professionals representing the leading flooring and building product distribution companies in the U.S. and Canada. The highly anticipated convention will take place this week Nov. 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.

With 196 exhibitor booths and 47 first-time exhibitors the tabletop networking forum allows distributors and suppliers to connect face to face and conduct meaningful business planning. Semi-private tabletop booths provide an ideal forum for senior executives and key decision makers to discuss distribution plans and strategies for the future while also reviewing past performance. Meetings are coordinated by appointment to ensure a highly focused and productive environment.

“We are thrilled by the interest in this year’s event,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive director, NAFCD and NBMDA. “The joint event between the two organizations continues to be a rich setting for distributor professionals to make business connections and learn from educational sessions addressing relevant industry trends and distribution management challenges.”

For more information, visit distributorconvention.org.