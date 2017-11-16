Back To Homepage

NAFCD releases 2017 Financial Benchmarking report

November 16, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-06-20 at 3.39.10 PMChicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released its 2017 Financial Benchmarking report, a profitability analysis of NAFCD members designed to analyze and understand “best practices” of floor covering distributor companies. This financial benchmarking tool addresses critical business questions with unprecedented ease, speed and accuracy.

This past year, NAFCD’s board of directors made the enhancement of this program a top strategic initiative. A new partner was selected, Mackay Research Group, due to its history and success administering industry benchmarking reports. Other changes included a shorter and simpler survey, a Benchmarking Definitions document and a user-friendly final report featuring an interactive dashboard. The association experienced a 40% increase in member participation compared to the prior year.

Some of the questions this tool helps to answer include:

  • What is the “profitability gap” between high profit distributors and other distributors?
  • What is a competitive gross margin in the floor covering distribution industry?
  • What type of productivity should distributors expect out of their employees?
  • Are a distributor’s payroll expenses in line with industry benchmarks?

All distributor survey participants received:

  • 2017 NAFCD industry benchmarking dashboard—Based on actual distributor data, this customizable report provides industry averages across a variety of metrics and includes text that explains what the results mean.
  • How financial benchmarking works—This document tells distributors exactly what to do next with this data.
  • NAFCD individual company benchmarking dashboard—Distributors who submitted data received an individual report featuring their exact data to make benchmarking even easier, as well as a visual of strengths and weaknesses compared to other distributors.

The report is made available at no cost to participating NAFCD distributors. The 2018 NAFCD Financial Benchmarking survey will open in April.

For more information, visit nafcd.org.

