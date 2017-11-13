Nancy Jackson receives Woman of Distinction award

San Antonio—Nancy Jackson, president of Architectural Systems, received Shop! Association’s inaugural Women of Distinction award during Shop!X Annual Meeting held at the La Cantera Resort, here. The prestigious award was created as part of the mission of the Shop! Women’s League to promote leadership, education and networking opportunities.

The association honors the inspiring recipients who “have put their hearts and souls into the industry and their companies.” Jackson is well-deserving of this award from a career filled with leadership roles, professional accomplishments and commitment and contributions to the welfare and advancement of women professionals within the design industry including the retail segment.

As a pioneer in the building products industry and a founding principal and president of a leading global distributor of interior finishes, Architectural Systems (ASI), Jackson has established ASI as a one stop shop for translating global brands through materials. Recognized by the A&D community as an advocate of design, Jackson collaborates with design professionals by introducing award winning and distinctive interior finishes to successfully realize their vision. Involved in a broad range of design and education initiatives for professionals and students, Jackson is an affiliate member of AIA and an AIA continuing education passport provider and has lectured nationwide on the advancements and trends in materials with accredited courses.

Jackson also served as an IIDA NY (International Interior Design Association) board member and co-chair of the Hospitality Forum for 14 years and is the 2016 recipient of their Spirit award for dedication to the chapter and the design industry.

She is a vice president emeritus of PAVE (Planning and Visual Education Partnership) and created the Rising Star award, to recognize the achievements of young professionals under 40 within the retail space. Over the past decade, Jackson is a recipient of two PAVE Passion and Dedication awards and is still a dedicated sponsor of the event.